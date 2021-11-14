UrduPoint.com

China's Garment Industry Maintains Expansion In Jan.-Sept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 01:20 PM

China's garment industry maintains expansion in Jan.-Sept.

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) --:China's garment industry continued its streak of expansion in the first three quarters of the year, reporting growth in production, revenue and profit, official data showed.

From January to September, the combined operating revenue of 12,557 major garment companies was nearly 1.

05 trillion Yuan (about 163.9 billion U.S. Dollars), up 9 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Total profits of these companies rose 5.8 percent from the same period last year to hit 45.7 billion yuan, with the combined output expanding 9.3 percent year on year to 17.1 billion pieces.

