BEIJING, Sept. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) --:China's garment industry reported higher revenue and profit in the first seven months of 2021, official data showed.

From January to July, the combined operating revenue of 12,510 major garment companies reached 779.9 billion Yuan (about 120.8 billion U.S. dollars), up 11.

04 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Total profits of these companies rose 9.81 percent from a year earlier to 33.2 billion yuan in the period, while the combined output expanded 15.78 percent year on year to 13.21 billion.

The country's exports of garments and accessories increased 32.9 percent year on year to 88.1 billion U.S. Dollars.