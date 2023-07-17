Open Menu

China's GDP Expands 5.5 Pct In H1

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2023 | 03:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) --:China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.5 percent year on year in the first half (H1) of 2023, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

China's GDP reached 59.3 trillion Yuan (about 8.3 trillion U.S. Dollars) in the first half, NBS data showed.

In the second quarter, the country's GDP expanded 6.3 percent year on year, according to the NBS.

In the first half of this year, in the face of a grave and complex international environment and arduous tasks of reform, development and stability at home, all regions and departments made great efforts to stabilize growth, employment and prices, said NBS spokesperson Fu Linghui at a press conference.

Market demand gradually recovered, production and supply continued to increase, and economic performance, on the whole, picked up, Fu added.

China's retail sales of consumer goods went up 8.2 percent year on year in the first half of this year, 2.4 percentage points faster than that of the first quarter, the NBS spokesperson said. Retail sales of consumer goods totaled around 22.76 trillion yuan in H1. In June alone, retail sales edged up 3.1 percent year on year.

The country's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 3.8 percent year on year in H1, according to the NBS. In June alone, industrial output rose 4.4 percent year on year.

