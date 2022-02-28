UrduPoint.com

China's GDP Surpasses $18.1 Trillion In 2021: NBS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2022 | 03:10 PM

China's GDP surpasses $18.1 trillion in 2021: NBS

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :China's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) exceeded 114 trillion Yuan (about $18.1 trillion) in 2021, registering an increase of 8.1 percent over the previous year and an average growth of 5.1 percent over the preceding two years, China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a release on Monday.

In 2021, consumption contributed 5.3 percentage points to GDP growth, with investment making up 1.1 percentage points and exports 1.7 percentage points, according to the release.

The country's total retail sales of consumer goods reached 44.1 trillion yuan last year, up 12.5 percent compared to the year before, CGTN reported.

Nationwide investment in fixed assets (excluding rural households) reached 54.5 trillion yuan, a 4.9-percent jump over the previous year.

China's foreign trade volume of goods reached 39.1 trillion yuan in 2021, up 21.4 percent year on year. Exports and imports respectively increased 21.

2 percent and 21.5 percent in 2021.

The NBS said that China's population rose to 1.41 billion by the end of 2021. The country's per capita GDP was 80,976 yuan, and disposable income averaged 35,128 yuan, with a year-on-year increase of 8 percent and 9.1 percent respectively.

Rising GDP also means more jobs. China's job market remained stable last year. Surveyed unemployment rate in urban areas stood at 5.1 percent, according to the release. Nearly 12.7 million new jobs were created in urban areas, about 830,000 higher than the previous year.

The country's CPI rose by 0.9 percent for the full year of 2021, while PPI grew by 8.1 percent. The value added industrial enterprises above the designated size increased by 9.6 percent year on year in 2021.

At the end of last year, China's foreign exchange reserves stood at about $3.25 trillion, increasing $33.6 billion from a year earlier.

Related Topics

Exchange Exports China Job Market From Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs5.94

NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs5.94

35 minutes ago
 POL prices may go up again

POL prices may go up again

55 minutes ago
 Money laundering case:  Special court defers indi ..

Money laundering case:  Special court defers indictment till March 10

1 hour ago
 Ukraine approaches ICJ against Russia.

Ukraine approaches ICJ against Russia.

1 hour ago
 Ukraine-Russia conflict: Rouble plunges to nearly ..

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Rouble plunges to nearly 30% to a fresh record low

3 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars clinches PSL title by defeating c ..

Lahore Qalandars clinches PSL title by defeating champions Multan Sultans

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>