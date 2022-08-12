UrduPoint.com

China's Geospatial Industry Sees Strong Growth In Past Decade

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2022 | 02:20 PM

China's geospatial industry sees strong growth in past decade

HEFEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :China's geospatial industry saw a compound output growth rate of 17.5 percent in the past decade, according to a new industry report.

The total output of the industry amounted to 752.4 billion Yuan (about 111.8 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2021, said the report published at the ongoing 2022 Conference of Chinese Geospatial Industry and Sciences.

The number of newly registered market entities in the geospatial industry stood at about 35,800 last year, up 29.2 percent.

By the end of 2021, the number of employees in the industry had surpassed 3.98 million, up 18.5 percent year on year, the report said.

China is briskly pushing forward the geospatial industry to bolster the digital economy. The Ministry of Natural Resources recently announced a pilot program of high-precision maps for intelligent connected vehicles.

Related Topics

China Vehicles Market Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahba ..

Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

7 minutes ago
 Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision de ..

Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision declaring Parvez Elahi as Punjab ..

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to ..

Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to further cement bilateral ties

54 minutes ago
 realme Unveils its Production Process to its Commu ..

Realme Unveils its Production Process to its Community with a Visit to its Assem ..

1 hour ago
 Camon 19 Neo - A must-buy Smartphone with all that ..

Camon 19 Neo - A must-buy Smartphone with all that you need

1 hour ago
 Punjab Orange Line: Fares for aged, people with sp ..

Punjab Orange Line: Fares for aged, people with special needs, women, students c ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.