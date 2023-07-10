Open Menu

China's Global Development Initiative To Play Vital Role In Implementing UN 2030 Agenda: Expert

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 05:51 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) --:The Global Development Initiative (GDI) will play an important role at this critical juncture in achieving the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, according to an expert on global development.

The imbalanced economic and social development among countries in the world is a big challenge to global development, and the people-centered core of the GDI is of great significance to addressing the issue, Li Xiaoyun, a professor at China Agricultural University, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The GDI champions a global development partnership marked by solidarity, equality, balance and inclusiveness coming from the joint efforts of countries in the northern and southern hemispheres so that no country or individual is left behind in development, Li said.

The eight priority areas of the GDI cover all 17 goals under the UN 2030 Agenda, and over 100 countries and international organizations worldwide have expressed their support to the GDI since it was introduced in September 2021.

