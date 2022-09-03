BEIJING, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said that China was a role model for international cooperation and the global community should follow China's example and make concerted efforts for greater international economic cooperation and regional connectivity.

Addressing a forum titled "Beijing Day and Invest in Beijing Summit" at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) on Saturday, the Ambassador said, Beijing's development is injecting new impetus into the local economy, easing capital inflows and foreign investment to spurred industry and innovation.

"China is committed to working with different countries for promoting multilateralism, inclusiveness, and cooperation in all fields, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

China is Pakistan's largest trading partner and we are making our bilateral trade double by using China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement", Moin added.

Moin ul Haque further said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, provided another useful platform for concrete and mutually beneficial cooperation, adding that in the second phase of CPEC, Pakistan was focusing on agricultural modernization, innovation and technologies and Chinese investors should get benefit from these opportunities that exist in Pakistan today.

"I would like to take this opportunity to express special gratitude from the government and the people of Pakistan to the Chinese government and people for their very generous and timely support to Pakistan in these difficult times that we are facing because of the floods.

This is a concrete example of our long-standing tradition of supporting each other whenever we face difficulties and national disasters" he mentioned. "Let's join hands to shape a community of shared destiny of our two countries rooted in mutual trust, strategic vision, and closer economic engagement for the future prosperity of our two countries, he added.