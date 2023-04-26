UrduPoint.com

China's Gold Output Up 1.88 Pct In Q1

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 04:10 PM

China's gold output up 1.88 pct in Q1

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) ::China produced 84.972 tonnes of gold in the first quarter of this year, an increase of 1.571 tonnes or 1.88 percent from the same period last year, industry data showed on Wednesday.

From January to March, gold consumption in the Chinese market jumped 12.03 percent year on year to 291.

58 tonnes, data from the China Gold Association showed.

According to the association, the consumption of gold jewelry in China stood at 189.61 tonnes, up 12.29 percent year on year, while that of gold coins and bars soared 20.47 percent to 83.87 tonnes during the period.

In the first quarter, gold consumption for industrial and other uses came in at 18.1 tonnes, down 16.9 percent from last year.

Related Topics

China Jewelry Same January March Gold Market From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE wins first gold medal at West Asian Athletics ..

UAE wins first gold medal at West Asian Athletics Championship

41 minutes ago
 ADSB to participate at upcoming IMDEX 2023 in Sing ..

ADSB to participate at upcoming IMDEX 2023 in Singapore

1 hour ago
 'No compromise to be made on provision of best fac ..

'No compromise to be made on provision of best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims ..

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track develop ..

Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track development projects for overseas Pak ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th April 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.