BEIJING, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) --:China's gold reserves rose to 67.27 million ounces at the end of May, rising from 66.76 million ounces in end-April, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed Wednesday.

According to the data, China's foreign exchange reserves came in at 3.1765 trillion U.S. Dollars at the end of May, down from 3.2048 trillion U.S. dollars a month earlier