BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :China's international goods and services trade surplus stood at 170.1 billion Yuan (about 26.5 billion U.S. Dollars) in May, official data showed Thursday.

Last month, the country's trade income amounted to over 1.73 trillion yuan and expenditure was over 1.

56 trillion yuan, according to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

China's goods trade income came in at 1.59 trillion yuan with an expenditure of nearly 1.36 trillion yuan, leading to a surplus of 235.7 billion yuan, the data showed.

The trade in services saw a deficit of 65.6 billion yuan, with the sector's income and expenditure standing at 142.3 billion yuan and 207.9 billion yuan, respectively.