(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :China's international goods and services trade surplus stood at 237.8 billion Yuan (about 37 billion U.S. Dollars) in June, official data showed Friday.

Last month, the country's trade income amounted to nearly 1.89 trillion yuan and expenditure was over 1.

65 trillion yuan, according to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

China's goods trade income came in at 1.7 trillion yuan, with an expenditure of nearly 1.43 trillion yuan, leading to a surplus of 277.5 billion yuan, the data showed.

The trade in services saw a deficit of 39.7 billion yuan, with the sector's income and expenditure standing at 182.9 billion yuan and 222.7 billion yuan, respectively.