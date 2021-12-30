UrduPoint.com

China's Goods Trade To Hit 6 Trln Dollars: Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 03:40 PM

China's goods trade to hit 6 trln dollars: ministry

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) --:China's total imports and exports of goods are expected to reach 6 trillion U.S. Dollars in 2021, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

The estimated figure sees an over 20 percent growth from a year earlier, said Vice Minister Ren Hongbin at a press conference.

The year-on-year growth amounted to approximately 1.

3 trillion dollars, equivalent to the combined growth volume of the past 10 years, Ren said.

Trade relations between China and emerging markets are getting closer, with exports to such markets accounting for 49.5 percent of the country's total exports in the first 11 months, Ren said while speaking of the new trends in China's foreign trade.

In the January-November period, private Chinese companies' exports took up 58 percent of the whole, lifting the total growth rate of exports by 20 percentage points, according to the vice minister.

Related Topics

Exports China Market Commerce From

Recent Stories

KPK retains prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 1 ..

KPK retains prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 169-run win over Northern

48 minutes ago
 Putin Sends New Year Messages to Leaders of India, ..

Putin Sends New Year Messages to Leaders of India, China, Japan, S.Korea - Kreml ..

30 minutes ago
 North Korean Ruling Party Starts Reviewing 2022 Dr ..

North Korean Ruling Party Starts Reviewing 2022 Draft Budget - State Media

30 minutes ago
 UK Pledges to Provide $141Mln to Help Vulnerable C ..

UK Pledges to Provide $141Mln to Help Vulnerable Countries Fight Omicron

30 minutes ago
 Russia to Keep Providing Military Assistance to Ma ..

Russia to Keep Providing Military Assistance to Mali - FMaria Zakharova

30 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thur ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thursday

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.