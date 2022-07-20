UrduPoint.com

China's Grain Production Expected To Remain Stable In 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2022 | 04:20 PM

China's grain production expected to remain stable in 2022

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :China is expected to see stable grain production this year, despite challenges including rare autumn floods last year, sporadic resurgences of COVID-19 cases and drastic fluctuations in the global farm produce market, an agricultural official said Wednesday.

"China is witnessing a sound grain production situation this year," Liu Lihua, an official with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said at a press conference.

The country saw its summer grain output increase by 1.435 billion kg this year and has harvested over 60 percent of its early rice.

China is expected to secure a bumper autumn harvest, Liu said, citing that the planting area has seen a steady expansion this year and the growth process of autumn grain crops is normal.

Autumn grain accounts for 75 percent of China's total grain output, while summer grain and early rice make up the rest.

Efforts will be made to strengthen farmland management, and enhance preparedness against weather-related disasters to secure a good autumn harvest, the official said.

China aims to ensure the full-year grain output in 2022 stays above 650 billion kg, according to this year's government work report.

Related Topics

China Agriculture Market Government Billion

Recent Stories

Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic ..

Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic win in first Test against Sri ..

1 hour ago
 PTI files contempt petition in SC against Rana San ..

PTI files contempt petition in SC against Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Pakistan asks UN to keep focus on children's pligh ..

Pakistan asks UN to keep focus on children's plight in IIOJK

3 hours ago
 Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka's president

Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka's president

3 hours ago
 vivo Y55 — Excellent Performance with Amazing Ca ..

Vivo Y55 — Excellent Performance with Amazing Camera and Breath-taking Design

3 hours ago
 PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML ..

PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML-N ahead of Punjab CM’s elec ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.