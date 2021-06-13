(@FahadShabbir)

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :South China's Guangdong Province reported six locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, all in the provincial capital Guangzhou, according to the provincial health committee.

The province on Saturday also reported seven imported confirmed cases.

By Saturday, Guangdong had reported a total of 2,618 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,072 imported ones. Currently, 191 patients are being treated in hospitals, said the committee.