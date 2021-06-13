UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Guangdong Reports 6 Locally-transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

China's Guangdong reports 6 locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :South China's Guangdong Province reported six locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, all in the provincial capital Guangzhou, according to the provincial health committee.

The province on Saturday also reported seven imported confirmed cases.

By Saturday, Guangdong had reported a total of 2,618 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,072 imported ones. Currently, 191 patients are being treated in hospitals, said the committee.

Related Topics

China Guangzhou All

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 175.7 million

30 minutes ago

UAE among 20 top countries in tolerance and coexis ..

30 minutes ago

SEHA enhances self-services by automating 70 perce ..

60 minutes ago

DEWA to add additional 600MW of clean energy capac ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s story writing c ..

2 hours ago

Gas pipe explosion kills 11 in central Chinese cit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.