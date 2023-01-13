NANNING, Jan. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :-- South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region registered a yearly increase of over 8 percent in foreign trade in 2022 amid robust trade with regional partners.

The region's import and export value surpassed 600 billion Yuan (89 billion U.S.

Dollars) last year, said the government work report delivered at the annual session of the regional people's congress on Thursday.

The past year also saw Guangxi's actual use of foreign investment jump by 38.3 percent and cross-border e-commerce transactions surge by 71.1 percent, according to the work report.

The region facing Southeast Asia reported new progress in transportation infrastructure in 2022, including the launch of China's first sea-rail intermodal automated container terminal at Qinzhou port in June.