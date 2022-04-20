(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUIYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Southwest China's Guizhou Province saw its gross domestic product (GDP) hit 481.5 billion Yuan (about 75.2 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first quarter of 2022, up 6.6 percent year on year, local authorities announced on Wednesday.

The added value of the Primary industry in the province totaled 45.9 billion yuan, up 5.5 percent.

The secondary industry surged by year-on-year growth of 11.1 percent, with a total added value of about 181.1 billion yuan. The tertiary industry was up 4 percent, hitting 254.5 billion yuan in added value, the local authorities said.

Guizhou saw the investment of its fixed assets increase by 9.1 percent and high-tech investment up 96.1 percent compared with the same period of 2021.

About 192,000 new jobs were created in the province in the first three months of this year.