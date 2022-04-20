UrduPoint.com

China's Guizhou Sees GDP Up 6.6 Pct In Q1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2022 | 03:50 PM

China's Guizhou sees GDP up 6.6 pct in Q1

GUIYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Southwest China's Guizhou Province saw its gross domestic product (GDP) hit 481.5 billion Yuan (about 75.2 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first quarter of 2022, up 6.6 percent year on year, local authorities announced on Wednesday.

The added value of the Primary industry in the province totaled 45.9 billion yuan, up 5.5 percent.

The secondary industry surged by year-on-year growth of 11.1 percent, with a total added value of about 181.1 billion yuan. The tertiary industry was up 4 percent, hitting 254.5 billion yuan in added value, the local authorities said.

Guizhou saw the investment of its fixed assets increase by 9.1 percent and high-tech investment up 96.1 percent compared with the same period of 2021.

About 192,000 new jobs were created in the province in the first three months of this year.

Related Topics

China Same Industry Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

45 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

60 minutes ago
 Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO use ..

Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO users; 2.5 Lac People Joined in 2 ..

2 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy King Omar Sharif's 62nd Birthd ..

2 hours ago
 Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

3 hours ago
 Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.