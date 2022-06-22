UrduPoint.com

China's Hainan Destroys 1.29 Tonnes Drugs

Published June 22, 2022

China's Hainan destroys 1.29 tonnes drugs

HAIKOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Police in south China's Hainan Province on Wednesday destroyed 1.29 tonnes drugs ahead the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

More than 10 kinds drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine, ketamine, and marijuana, were destroyed at a power plant in Chengmai County, according to the Hainan provincial public security department.

Since late 2016, the province has launched two rounds anti-drug campaigns, stepping up drug controls as well as crackdowns on drug crimes, according to the anti-drug office the provincial public security department.

Hainan will continue to work for new progress in its anti-drug efforts as it aims to build the island province into a free trade port free drugs, said the office. The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking falls on June 26 every year.

