UrduPoint.com

China's Hainan Eyes 9.5-pct GDP Growth In 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 02:30 PM

China's Hainan eyes 9.5-pct GDP growth in 2023

HAIKOU, Jan. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :-- China's southernmost island province of Hainan has set a GDP growth target of 9.5 percent for 2023, Feng Fei, governor of Hainan, said on Friday.

Hainan will leverage a revival of its tourism to boost consumption, said Feng as he delivered the government work report at the annual session of Hainan's provincial people's congress.

The province will strive to increase the number of tourists and tourist revenues by 20 percent and 25 percent, respectively, this year, he said.

Related Topics

Governor China Congress Government

Recent Stories

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washin ..

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washington

3 hours ago
 PM to meet Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investor ..

PM to meet Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investors today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th January 2023

5 hours ago
 Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Publi ..

Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Public Art Strategy&#039;

14 hours ago
 Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.