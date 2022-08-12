UrduPoint.com

China's Hainan Reports 2,814 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Latest Resurgence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2022 | 05:30 PM

HAIKOU, Aug. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) APP):As of noon on Friday, south China's Hainan Province has registered 2,814 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,340 asymptomatic cases since the province's current resurgence began on Aug. 1, local authorities said at a press briefing on Friday.

A total of 13 cities and counties in Hainan have reported COVID-19 infections amid the latest outbreak, and the COVID-19 situation in Hainan's coastal resort city of Sanya continues to develop rapidly, according to the provincial COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

By noon on Friday, more than 8,990 beds had been placed in the province's temporary hospitals. Four COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospital after recovery in Hainan.

On Wednesday, 1,605 tourists left Sanya by plane, and on Thursday, 40 flights were arranged to transport tourists stranded in Sanya and Haikou, the provincial capital.

