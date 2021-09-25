(@FahadShabbir)

HARBIN, Sept. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has added one high-risk area for COVID-19, effective from midnight, the city's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters said Saturday.

The high-risk area is in Xinglong Township of Bayan County.

The city currently has one high-risk area and one medium-risk area, with eight newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on Friday.