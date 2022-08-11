UrduPoint.com

China's Hebei Achieves Outstanding Performance Over Past Decade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2022 | 01:30 PM

China's Hebei achieves outstanding performance over past decade

SHIJIAZHUANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :North China's Hebei Province has made outstanding achievements over the past decade, according to a press briefing earlier this week.

Over the past 10 years, Hebei's GDP increased from 2.3 trillion Yuan (about 340.5 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2012 to more than 4 trillion yuan in 2021, said Ni Yuefeng, secretary of the Hebei Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, at the press briefing on Tuesday.

The energy consumption per unit of GDP dropped by 43 percent over the period, Ni added. According to Ni, Hebei has overfulfilled the task of cutting overcapacity in six industries of steel, coal, cement, plate glass, coking coal and thermal power.

The province's steel production capacity has been reduced from 320 million tonnes at its peak to less than 200 million tonnes, while the development of strategic emerging industries and modern service industries is accelerating, Ni added.

"The coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the planning and construction of the Xiongan New Area and the Beijing Winter Olympics have brought golden opportunities to Hebei's development," Ni said.

Meanwhile, all 2.3 million impoverished residents in Hebei were lifted out of poverty in the past decade. The per capita disposable income of rural residents in the province increased 1.2 times from 8,081 yuan in 2012 to 18,179 yuan in 2021.

From 2013 to 2021, the average PM2.5 concentration in Hebei dropped from 104 to 38.8 micrograms per cubic meter, the days with good air quality increased from 149 to 269, and heavy pollution days decreased from 73 to nine, said Wang Zhengpu, the province's governor.

Wang noted that Hebei would further promote high-level protection of the ecological environment and high-quality economic development in a coordinated manner, making the environment even better.

Related Topics

Governor China Beijing Gold Olympics All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Fir ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Firing by Illegal Armenian Armed ..

20 minutes ago
 Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 ..

Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 Sal Se Koi Paisa Liye Bagair Y ..

20 minutes ago
 'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this y ..

'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this year in Oct

35 minutes ago
 Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fo ..

Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: The Most Versatile Device ..

51 minutes ago
 Dollar falls to Rs220 as rupee continue to gain va ..

Dollar falls to Rs220 as rupee continue to gain value

2 hours ago
 Pakistan observes National Day of Minorities today

Pakistan observes National Day of Minorities today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.