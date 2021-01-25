SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :North China's Hebei Province reported 11 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two asymptomatic infections on Sunday, the provincial health commission said on Monday.

Of the cases, seven were reported in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang, including two cases previously reported as asymptomatic infections. The other four cases were reported in the city of Xingtai.

The two new asymptomatic infections of COVID-19 were reported in Shijiazhuang on Sunday.

A total of 805 COVID-19 patients were receiving treatment in Hebei. In addition, 93 locally transmitted asymptomatic cases are under medical observation, said the commission.