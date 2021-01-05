UrduPoint.com
China's Hebei Reports 14 New Locally-transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 10:30 AM

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :China's Hebei Province reported 14 locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases and 30 asymptomatic cases on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

Among the confirmed cases, 11 were reported in the provincial capital of Shijiazhuang. All of the 30 asymptomatic cases were also reported in the city.

The commission has classified Xiaoguozhuang Village in Gaocheng District of the city as a high-risk area for COVID-19.

By Monday, there are 19 confirmed cases in hospitals in Hebei with two of them in severe condition. In total, Hebei has recorded 358 locally-transmitted cases and 34 imported cases.

As of Monday, 367 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospital, including the 34 imported cases. There are 40 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, the commission said.

