SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :North China's Hebei Province reported 90 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 local asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

Of the confirmed cases, 84 were reported in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang, and the other six in the city of Xingtai.

Among them, 27 were previously asymptomatic carriers.

Of the asymptomatic cases, 14 were reported in Shijiazhuang and one in Xingtai.

By the end of Tuesday, there were 395 locally transmitted confirmed cases and two imported ones in hospitals in Hebei.

A total of 215 locally transmitted asymptomatic cases and five imported asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, said the commission.