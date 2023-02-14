SHIJIAZHUANG, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :-- North China's Hebei Province saw its foreign trade grow 3.9 percent year on year to 562.9 billion Yuan (about 82.61 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2022, according to local customs.

Its exports totaled 340.74 billion yuan, up 12.5 percent year on year, and imports hit 222.16 billion yuan, down 7 percent, data from Shijiazhuang Customs showed.

In 2022, Hebei's trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) increased 32.2 percent to 76.67 billion yuan, making ASEAN the province's largest trade partner.

Its trade with countries along the Belt and Road increased by 21.9 percent to 196.83 billion yuan.

In 2022, Hebei's exports of mechanical and electrical products grew 19.8 percent to 130 billion yuan, making up 38.2 percent of the total exports.

The province saw a decrease in imports of iron ore and iron concentrate, soybeans, and natural gas.