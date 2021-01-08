(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARBIN, Jan. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :China's Heilongjiang Province on Thursday reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case, the provincial health commission said Friday.

The case, a 54-year-old female, was reported from Aihui District in the city of Heihe, said the commission.

She had been put under medical observation among close contacts of previously confirmed cases. She has been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the commission.