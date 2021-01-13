UrduPoint.com
HARBIN, Jan. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province reported 16 confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and 12 new asymptomatic infections on Tuesday, local health authorities said on Wednesday.

Thirteen of the confirmed cases were previous asymptomatic carriers in Wangkui County, three others were in Xiangfang District in the provincial capital of Harbin, according to the provincial health commission of Heilongjiang.

The 12 new asymptomatic carriers were all close contacts or secondary close contacts of earlier COVID-19 infections in Huiqi Village, Wangkui County.All the new confirmed and asymptomatic cases have been rushed to designated medical institutions, their close contacts and secondary close contacts have been put under medical isolation, and the places they visited have been disinfected.

