China's Heilongjiang Reports 2 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Mon 14th December 2020

HARBIN, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to the local health commission.

The cases were reported in the province's border city of Suifenhe.

The patients are close contacts of a patient and an asymptomatic carrier who were previously reported.

The new cases were discovered during nucleic acid tests among the city's close contacts under medical observation. Currently, the patients have been quarantined for treatment at a designated hospital in the city.

