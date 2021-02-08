UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Heilongjiang Reports Steady Exports Growth In 2020

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

China's Heilongjiang reports steady exports growth in 2020

BEIJING, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province saw its exports grow 3.2 percent year on year to 36.09 billion Yuan (about 5.6 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2020, local authorities said.

The province's total foreign trade dropped 17.7 percent year on year to 153.7 billion yuan during the period, with imports falling 22.5 percent to 117.

61 billion yuan due to a decline in trade volume and prices for bulk commodities, according to Harbin Customs.

The exports of the province witnessed a more optimized commodity composition, in which exports of mechanical and electrical products rose 7.6 percent year on year to 15.73 billion yuan, accounting for 43.6 percent of the total exports, up 1.6 percentage points.

Exports of high-tech products grew 69.4 percent year on year to 5.27 billion yuan, accounting for 14.6 percent of the province's total exports, up 5.7 percentage points.

Related Topics

Exports China Harbin 2020 Billion

Recent Stories

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Pri ..

11 minutes ago

Lawyers stage violent protest over demolition of c ..

12 minutes ago

Opening Brief Of Multinational Naval Exercise Aman ..

13 minutes ago

Markram, Babar and Hasan review Pakistan’s 95-ru ..

22 minutes ago

ITA-CLF go hybrid with multi-site Pakistan Learnin ..

25 minutes ago

99,781 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.