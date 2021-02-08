BEIJING, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province saw its exports grow 3.2 percent year on year to 36.09 billion Yuan (about 5.6 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2020, local authorities said.

The province's total foreign trade dropped 17.7 percent year on year to 153.7 billion yuan during the period, with imports falling 22.5 percent to 117.

61 billion yuan due to a decline in trade volume and prices for bulk commodities, according to Harbin Customs.

The exports of the province witnessed a more optimized commodity composition, in which exports of mechanical and electrical products rose 7.6 percent year on year to 15.73 billion yuan, accounting for 43.6 percent of the total exports, up 1.6 percentage points.

Exports of high-tech products grew 69.4 percent year on year to 5.27 billion yuan, accounting for 14.6 percent of the province's total exports, up 5.7 percentage points.