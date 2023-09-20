Open Menu

China's Heilongjiang Sees Robust Goods Trade Growth In Jan-Aug

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2023 | 12:40 PM

HARBIN, Sept. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang saw its foreign trade in goods grow 16.1 percent year on year to 193.44 billion Yuan (about 26.97 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first eight months of 2023, according to local customs.

During this period, Heilongjiang's imports rose 8.1 percent year on year to 145.9 billion yuan, while its exports surged by 50.2 percent to 47.54 billion yuan, data from Harbin Customs showed.

The province's trade with Belt and Road countries reached 162.

3 billion yuan, up 16.1 percent year on year, accounting for 83.9 percent of the province's total foreign trade volume. Its trade with members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership rose 27 percent to 18.37 billion yuan.

Its exports of mechanical and electrical products and labor-intensive products maintained strong growth during this period. The province also saw an increase in imports of agricultural products, metal ore and ore sand.

