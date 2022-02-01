(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARBIN, Feb. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :China's northernmost province, Heilongjiang, plans to build 14,000 5G base stations in 2022 to advance the application of 5G technology and promote high-quality development through the digital economy.

The province is mulling digital empowerment offerings to traditional industries such as equipment manufacturing, petrochemical engineering, and food processing.

It will also build digital economy industrial parks in major cities, including Harbin, the provincial capital, and Daqing.

Heilongjiang built 18,000 5G base stations in 2021. The province has 35,000 5G base stations and 30 big data centers in operation.