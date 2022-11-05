ZHENGZHOU, Nov. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Central China's Henan Province saw its foreign trade grow 12.1 percent year on year to hit 620.81 billion Yuan (about 85.56 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first three quarters of 2022, according to local customs authorities.

The province's exports climbed 13.5 percent to 384.26 billion yuan, and its imports rose 9.9 percent to 236.

55 billion yuan, data from the Zhengzhou customs shows.

From January to September, Henan's trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the European Union grew 38 percent and 20 percent, respectively.

During the period, its trade with members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership rose 20.5 percent year on year, and its trade with countries along the Belt and Road registered a year-on-year increase of 36 percent.