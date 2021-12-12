UrduPoint.com

China's Henan Sees Foreign Trade Hit Record High

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 03:00 PM

China's Henan sees foreign trade hit record high

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The imports and exports of central China's Henan Province topped 718.53 billion Yuan (about 112.81 billion U.S. Dollars) from January to November this year, according to customs authorities in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital.

Henan's foreign trade volume increased 24.

7 percent year on year during the period, they said.

The top three markets for Henan's foreign trade so far this year are the United States, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and the European Union.

The province's trade volume with countries and regions along the Belt and Road grew 15.8 percent year on year, reaching 158.37 billion yuan.

