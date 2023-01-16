BEIJING, Jan. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :China's home prices in 70 large and medium-sized cities continued to ease in December 2022, with more cities seeing a decline in home prices, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

In December, 55 out of the 70 cities saw a month-on-month drop in new home sales prices, compared with 51 in November. A total of 63 cities witnessed a decrease in resale home prices, up from 62 in the previous month.