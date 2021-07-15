UrduPoint.com
China's Home Prices Slightly Up In June

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

China's home prices slightly up in June

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :China continued to see a generally stable housing market in June, with home prices in 70 major cities showing slight month-on-month increases, official data showed Thursday.

New home prices in four first-tier cities -- Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou -- rose 0.

7 percent month on month in June, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

A total of 31 second-tier cities saw a month-on-month increase of 0.5 percent in new home prices, while 35 third-tier cities witnessed a month-on-month rise of 0.3 percent in new home prices last month.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

