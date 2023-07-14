Open Menu

China's Homegrown Passenger Vehicles Secure Over Half Of Domestic Market In June

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) --:China saw about 2.24 million passenger vehicles sold in June, of which 1.2 million were domestic brands, accounting for 53.7 percent of the domestic market.

The market share of domestic brands in June rose from 45.1 percent in the same period of last year, and surpassed joint ventures and foreign counterparts, according to statistics from the China Passenger cars Association (CPCA).

Targeted policies and frequent promotional activities, including auto shows and consumer vouchers, among others, launched by Chinese authorities, are effectively stabilizing and expanding automobile consumption, especially in rural areas.

"The rise of Chinese domestic car brands indicates the high-quality development of China's automobile industry, particularly more competitive new energy vehicles," said Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the CPCA.

