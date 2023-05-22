UrduPoint.com

China's Huabiao Film Awards To Announce Winners Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2023 | 03:40 PM

China's Huabiao Film Awards to announce winners Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The 18th and 19th China Huabiao Film Awards, a government-sponsored award that honors exceptional films and filmmakers, will announce the winners on Tuesday.

On Monday, over 50 films and their creators were revealed as nominees.

In the running for the 18th Huabiao Awards for Best Feature are "Better Days," "The Bugle from Gutian," "Dying to Survive," "Ne Zha," and "The Wandering Earth." Meanwhile, the 19th Huabiao Awards for Best Feature will see "The Battle at Lake Changjin," "A Writer's Odyssey," "A Little Red Flower," "B for Busy," and "Cliff Walkers" vie for the coveted prize.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China From Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Civil Aviation D ..

Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Civil Aviation Department

2 minutes ago
 ADIHEX launches first ‘Best Hunting Knife’ com ..

ADIHEX launches first ‘Best Hunting Knife’ competition

2 minutes ago
 Indonesian Humanitarian Assistance for Flood Affec ..

Indonesian Humanitarian Assistance for Flood Affectees of Sindh and Balochistan ..

33 minutes ago
 Najam Sethi responds to Shahid Afridi's criticism ..

Najam Sethi responds to Shahid Afridi's criticism about World Cup

1 hour ago
 Govt’s tough decisions start yielding positive r ..

Govt’s tough decisions start yielding positive results: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emir ..

UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emirati Business Council sign MoU ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.