China's Hubei Reports 1 New Confirmed Imported COVID-19 Case

Thu 18th February 2021 | 09:50 AM

WUHAN, Feb. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :China's Hubei Province reported one confirmed COVID-19 case and one asymptomatic carrier, both imported from Pakistan, on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

The patient, who arrived at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport from Islamabad via flight CZ8140 on Tuesday, was quarantined upon arrival and later diagnosed as a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Currently, the patient is undergoing treatment at a designated medical institution, while 188 close contacts have been put under quarantine for medical observation.

Hubei has reported a total of 68,151 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 63,638 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. The epidemic claimed 4,512 lives in the province.

