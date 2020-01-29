(@FahadShabbir)

WUHAN, Jan. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Central China's Hubei Province reported 840 new confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and 25 new deaths on Tuesday, the provincial health authorities said Wednesday.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 3,554 cumulative confirmed cases of the new pneumonia had been reported in Hubei, while 3,349 patients remained hospitalized, with 671 in severe conditions and 228 in critical conditions, according to the Hubei Provincial Health Commission.

A total of 20,366 close contacts were under medical observation.