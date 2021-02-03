UrduPoint.com
China's Hubei Reports One New Imported Asymptomatic COVID-19 Case

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 09:50 AM

WUHAN, Feb. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Central China's Hubei Province reported one new imported asymptomatic COVID-19 case on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

The asymptomatic carrier arrived at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport from Islamabad, Pakistan on Monday.

The person is undergoing treatment at a designated medical institution, while 220 close contacts have been placed under quarantine for medical observation.

As of Tuesday, Hubei had one existing confirmed COVID-19 case and two asymptomatic carriers, all from overseas.

Hubei has reported a total of 68,150 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 63,637 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. The epidemic claimed 4,512 lives in the province.

