China's Hubei Reports Six Locally Transmitted Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Fri 06th August 2021 | 02:30 PM

WUHAN, Aug. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Central China's Hubei Province reported six new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 16 asymptomatic cases on Thursday, the provincial health commission said Friday.

Three locally transmitted confirmed cases were registered in the provincial capital Wuhan, while other three cases were in the city of Jingmen.

Among the asymptomatic cases, 12 were locally transmitted, while the other ones arrived at Wuhan from Islamabad, Pakistan, on Tuesday.

By the end of Thursday, there were 38 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hubei, including 22 locally transmitted cases. There were also 50 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, among whom 23 were locally transmitted

