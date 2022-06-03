(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :China's human resources services industry recorded rapid expansion in 2021, data from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security shows.

The combined operating revenue of enterprises in the sector reached 2.46 trillion Yuan (366.64 billion U.S. Dollars), surging 20.

89 percent year on year, according to the ministry.

Human resources companies offered employment services to 304 million laborers and provided 51 million enterprises with professional support in 2021.

Last year, China held 286,000 job fairs, released 845 million job posts online and trained over 26 million laborers, which effectively stabilized employment and facilitated the smooth flow of human resources.