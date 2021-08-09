CHANGSHA, Aug. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Central China's Hunan Province reported 12 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and no new asymptomatic carriers on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

Of the new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, 10 were reported in the city of Zhangjiajie, a popular tourist destination that witnessed a cluster of the country's recent COVID-19 infections.

The other two confirmed cases were found in the city of Yiyang, all previously categorized as asymptomatic carriers in the province.

Hunan had reported 88 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including three imported ones, between July 20 and Aug. 8 in the latest resurgence of COVID-19, said the commission.