UrduPoint.com

China's Hunan Reports 12 New Locally Transmitted Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 11:50 AM

China's Hunan reports 12 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

CHANGSHA, Aug. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Central China's Hunan Province reported 12 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and no new asymptomatic carriers on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

Of the new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, 10 were reported in the city of Zhangjiajie, a popular tourist destination that witnessed a cluster of the country's recent COVID-19 infections.

The other two confirmed cases were found in the city of Yiyang, all previously categorized as asymptomatic carriers in the province.

Hunan had reported 88 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including three imported ones, between July 20 and Aug. 8 in the latest resurgence of COVID-19, said the commission.

Related Topics

China Yiyang July Sunday All

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 202.18 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 202.18 million

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2021

2 hours ago
 ADNOC and UAE Pro League announce title partnershi ..

ADNOC and UAE Pro League announce title partnership

12 hours ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi doctors work with colle ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi doctors work with colleagues in India and the USA to ..

12 hours ago
 ADFD supports developing interchange and roads pro ..

ADFD supports developing interchange and roads project in Guinea

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.