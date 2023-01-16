UrduPoint.com

China's Hunan Reports Over 20 Pct Growth In Foreign Trade In 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 01:50 PM

China's Hunan reports over 20 pct growth in foreign trade in 2022

CHANGHSA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Central China's Hunan Province registered robust foreign trade growth in 2022, with an annual increase of 20.2 percent, local customs authorities said.

The province's import and export value surpassed 705.8 billion Yuan (about 105 billion U.S. Dollars) last year, Changsha Customs revealed at a media briefing on Monday.

Of the total, Hunan's exports reached nearly 515.5 billion yuan in 2022, an annual increase of 25.3 percent, while its imports hit nearly 190.

4 billion yuan, up 8.3 percent year on year.

By 2022, Hunan had established economic and trade exchanges with 227 countries and regions, with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the United States and the European Union as the province's top three trading partners.

Hunan saw its import and export trade with countries along the Belt and Road and other members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) increase by 46.4 percent and 27.6 percent, respectively, in 2022.

Related Topics

Exports Import China European Union Road Changsha United States Media Top Asia Billion

Recent Stories

NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Unive ..

NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Universal Periodic Review&#039; of ..

9 minutes ago
 Manal Ataya highlights role of Sharjah museums in ..

Manal Ataya highlights role of Sharjah museums in promoting cultural diplomacy

38 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

2 hours ago
 Pakistan women cricket team set 161-run target for ..

Pakistan women cricket team set 161-run target for Australia

2 hours ago
 ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Eyman Fatima shine ..

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Eyman Fatima shines with excellent performance

3 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto to represent Pakistan at WEF today

Bilawal Bhutto to represent Pakistan at WEF today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.