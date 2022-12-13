CHANGSHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Central China's Hunan Province reported robust foreign trade growth in the first 11 months of 2022, according to local customs.

The province's total import and export value from January to November reached 641.76 billion Yuan (about 92 billion U.S. Dollars), marking a year-on-year increase of 22.8 percent, data from Changsha Customs showed.

During these 11 months, Hunan's exports rose 29.7 percent year on year to 471.64 billion yuan, while imports increased by 6.9 percent to 170.12 billion yuan.

Hunan's trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), its largest trading partner, hit 133.33 billion yuan during the period, up 62.4 percent year on year, while its trade volume with countries and regions along the Belt and Road soared 50.4 percent year on year to 229.76 billion yuan.