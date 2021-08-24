UrduPoint.com

China's Inactivated Vaccines Effective Against Delta Variant: Singaporean Media

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 11:30 AM

China's inactivated vaccines effective against Delta variant: Singaporean media

SINGAPORE, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :China's inactivated vaccines can provide excellent protection from severe symptoms caused by the Delta variant of COVID-19, a Singaporean newspaper has cited a latest research report as saying.

The report developed by researchers in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong was published on the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention Weekly on Friday, the Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao reported Saturday.

The study found that the inactivated vaccines provide "excellent protection from pneumonia and severe illness caused by the Delta variant -- results that are consistent with the phase III efficacy clinical trials against the original SARS-CoV-2 prototype," the report said.

"As the pandemic continues, SARS-CoV-2 evolves in unpredictable directions, with emerging variants that differ in transmissibility, infectiousness by age group, and severity of illness. Since vaccines are essential tools for pandemic control, it is vital that their performance is continuously assessed," it added.

Related Topics

China From

Recent Stories

Emirates ramps up operations and boosts connectivi ..

Emirates ramps up operations and boosts connectivity across its network as trave ..

9 minutes ago
 Situation in Afghanistan discussed between the rep ..

Situation in Afghanistan discussed between the representatives of MFAs of Turkme ..

16 minutes ago
 Masses not getting benefit of reduced oil prices: ..

Masses not getting benefit of reduced oil prices: Mian Zahid Hussain

24 minutes ago
 New commemorative coins to celebrate 30th annivers ..

New commemorative coins to celebrate 30th anniversary of Ajman Museum issued

32 minutes ago
 realme Kicks-off its Fan Fest 2021 in Pakistan wit ..

Realme Kicks-off its Fan Fest 2021 in Pakistan with Tons of Exciting Discounts a ..

49 minutes ago
 Careem further strengthens its Government Relation ..

Careem further strengthens its Government Relations and Public Policy domain

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.