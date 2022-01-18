BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :China's industrial capacity utilization rate came in at 77.5 percent in 2021, up 3 percentage points from the previous year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

The utilization rate hit 77.4 percent in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021, falling 0.6 percentage points from the same period of 2020, the NBS data showed.

Among the three major sectors, the mining sector's utilization rate in Q4 stood at 77 percent, increasing 2 percentage points from the same period in 2020.

The utilization rate of manufacturing reached 77.6 percent while that of the production and supply of utilities stood at 75.4 percent.

China's industrial production maintained steady expansion in 2021, with the value-added industrial output going up 9.6 percent year on year.