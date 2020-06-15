UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Industrial Output Continues Slow Recovery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 10:40 AM

China's industrial output continues slow recovery

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :China's factory output rose again in May, while official data Monday also showed retail sales improved further after collapsing at the start of the year but officials warned the country faced a rocky recovery as it emerges from the coronavirus crisis.

The world's number two economy has been hammered by the disease, with strict lockdown measures to contain it causing the first recession in decades during January-March.

Industrial production expanded 4.4 percent last month, the Bureau for National Statistics (NBS), up from 3.9 percent in April, which was the first increase this year.

The reading was slightly short of the five percent forecast in a Bloomberg survey but is a sharp improvement on the 13.5 percent collapse in the first two months of the year.

Retail sales remained in negative territory, shrinking 2.8 percent in May, and while it was also worse than the expected two percent estimated, it was much better than the 7.5 percent contraction suffered in April.

Consumer spending is increasingly crucial for the Chinese economy as leaders look to transition it from one driven by investment and exports, and has taken on more importance with overseas markets battered by the virus.

But sluggish spending indicates people are still anxious about returning to their normal lives.

Jiang Yuan, deputy director of the industry department at the NBS, noted Monday that the recovery of some industries and products weakened in May, adding that "the external environment is complex, and the stable operation of the industrial economy still faces many difficulties and uncertainties".

Unemployment -- which has climbed this year -- shrank slightly to 5.9 percent, from six percent in April.

Martin Rasmussen, China economist at Capital Economics, warned that "the bulk of job losses from COVID-19 were among migrant workers, who are not properly accounted for in the survey." However, he said there are "signs elsewhere that migrant job growth picked up in May, especially in the construction sector." Even so, analysts warned that there is still a lot of uncertainty among China's spenders.

"The retail sales could be a one-off improvement from the May Golden Week long holiday," said Iris Pang, ING chief economist for Greater China.

She warned that the "unstable job market and healthcare concerns are the main factors slowing down the recovery...(and) people were still spending carefully."bur-rox/rbu

Related Topics

World Exports China Job Reading April May Gold Market From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indian Athlete Gomathi Marimauthu banned for four ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Indian Defense Minister ..

22 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 15 June 2020

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

NAB to approach Interpol to bring back Salman Sehb ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.