(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Profits of China's major industrial firms fell 2.1 percent year on year in the first eight months of 2022, official data showed on Tuesday.

Industrial firms each with annual main business revenue of at least 20 million Yuan (about 2.83 million U.S. Dollars) saw their combined profits reach 5.53 trillion yuan in the period, the National Bureau of Statistics said.