China's Industrial Profits Down 3.6 Pct In First 11 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2022 | 01:10 PM

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Profits of China's major industrial firms declined 3.6 percent year on year in the first 11 months of the year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Tuesday.

Industrial firms with annual main business revenue of at least 20 million Yuan (about 2.88 million U.S. Dollars) saw their combined profits reach about 7.72 trillion yuan in the period, the NBS said.

